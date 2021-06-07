Lorde reveals cover art for new album Solar Power 'coming in 2021'

Lorde has confirmed the title of her newest album. Photo / Getty Images

Rumours Lorde was set to release new music went viral on Twitter last week - and now the artist has confirmed a new album is on its way.

A new photo on her website reveals the cover artwork for something called Solar Power alongside a brief message: "Arriving in 2021 ... Patience is a virtue".

The cover art is strikingly different to her previous albums - and it has fans excited for new music as she hasn't released an album for four years.

While there's no hint of a release date or song titles, speculation grew last week after one site revealed two singles would be released "very soon".

The account claimed Lorde would release new songs from her third album, a lead single called Solar Power and a promo song Mood Ring, within the same week.

Her plea for patience from her fans echoes her statement from an email newsletter sent to fans last year, when she confirmed she had once again teamed up with Jack Antonoff to make new music.

"I understand — I want nothing more than to feed you treats, pop perfect morsels straight into your little mouths," she wrote to her fans at the time.

"But as I get older I realise there's something to be said for the pleasant feeling of waiting for something of quality to become available to you. You could have something of lesser quality much faster, but as the high quality thing comes into fruition, a warm feeling grows inside you. Do you know what I mean?"

Fans are speculating Solar Power could be the title of her third album. Photo / lorde.co.nz

She hasn't released new music since the critically acclaimed 2017 album Melodrama and has dipped in and out of the public eye with email updates to her fans and even an Instagram story encouraging fans to vote in last year's general election.

Since then, Lorde has released the Going South photo book, and, more recently, been announced as a Primavera 2022 headliner.

The Green Light singer has booked a slot at Barcelona's Primavera Festival in 2022, potentially signalling she is about to release new music and will head out on tour.

And the website for the festival has fuelled more speculation.

"Lorde, who will emerge from her retirement with her third album after her unforgettable visit in 2018," the website says, according to a report from NME.

On social media, her followers have gone wild about the possibility of new music.