Lockdown and let-downs: The tragic final weeks of Home and Away's Dieter Brummer

Brummer played Shane Parrish on the popular Aussie soap from 1992 to 1996. Photo / Getty Images

Warning: Distressing content

Days before his death, things were starting to look up for Home and Away star Dieter Brummer.

The actor was found dead in Sydney's northwest last week. His death is not being treated as suspicious.

Now the Daily Mail has revealed that the actor had been struggling financially until an old friend offered him work - and the 45-year-old former actor was excited for a new beginning.

In between acting stints, Brummer worked as a high-rise window washer and was looking forward to the offer of work on a prestigious apartment building in the Sydney CBD.

"Thanks for getting me on board," Brummer posted on Facebook. "I am looking forward to a future working high above Covid which is 'apparently' 'ravaging' Sydney."

But two days later, the New South Wales government paused all construction projects in greater Sydney for two weeks in an attempt to slow down a new surge of Covid cases and the lockdown was a devastating blow for Brummer.

"He was really excited and really grateful about the job," his grieving employer told the Daily Mail.

"The lockdown took the wind out of his sails."

Very sad to hear of the death of former TV heart-throb & Logie winner Dieter Brummer at 45 years old. Home & Away was a massive hit for him in the 90s. There wereother credits too but when you hit such dizzying heights at a very young age life & career after can be problematic. pic.twitter.com/tz0VlbmbJY — Peter Ford (@mrpford) July 26, 2021

Brummer appeared on Home and Away as Shane Parrish from 1992 to 1996, winning a Silver Logie award for the most popular actor in both 1995 and 1996.

He then went on to appear in several TV dramas, including Rescue Special Ops, Winners and Losers, the Underbelly series, and Neighbours in 2011 and 2012 as the character Troy Miller.

The actor worked as a window cleaner between roles and was running his own business.

A Seven spokesperson told news.com.au, "Home and Away and Channel 7 are deeply saddened to hear of Dieter Brummer's passing.

"Dieter was a much-loved Home and Away cast member and celebrated by Australian and international audiences for his award-winning portrayal of Shane Parrish. We send our sincere condolences to Dieter's family and friends during this very difficult time."

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202

• NATIONAL ANXIETY 24 HR HELPLINE: 0800 269 4389