Locals Only: MAYJUN are pioneering a pop-punk revival in Aotearoa

With a debut single under their belts and a growing list of gigs, including one this weekend, Auckland band MAYJUN – Jeremiah Fale, Elijah McPherson and Tivoli Levi – are winning fans with a fresh spin on pop punk. They tell Emma Gleason what’s behind the music.
Their debut single Jealous is out now, they’ve got more than 100,000 views on TikTok and come Saturday MAYJUN will be performing at Auckland venue Big Fan, the local music venue established as a nurturing hub for local artists.
It’s a strong start for a young band – vocalist Jeremiah Fale and guitarist Elijah McPherson are 22, while drummer Tivoli Levi is 21 – particularly one that’s surfing a new wave for an old genre.
Why pop punk, why now?
“At the time of recording Jealous we hadn’t really settled on a certain sound,” the band explains, and their vibe was a result of their personal tastes and collective harmony.
“The idea behind MAYJUN was to push music that people that look like us don’t really create.”
There’s clearly an audience, with their music striking a chord.
“We’ve received some really great responses from different people within our circles and on our social media. People really like the fact that we’re doing something really different and even from TikTok we have people leaving comments like “I wish you guys were around when I was in High School” or “Finally! A poly boy band’,” the band says.
“We also had some really good responses at the ‘Ones to Watch’ show which has been really cool to see.”
Influences include Dangelo, Simple Plan and Paramore, but the music is firmly from 2024 Tāmaki Makaurau.
“In terms of songwriting, we draw from lived experiences and each of our own lives.”
It’s that background that has given them a rich source of knowledge, skill, source material and support.
Elijah McPherson started playing guitar in year eight, thanks to his sister, before starting lessons proper, and later joining his high school’s big band. Music runs in the family; his grandfather was a “huge” inspiration.
Tivoli Levi grew up around a diverse mix of musical genres, including RnB, rock and gospel. He met McPherson at high school, who persuaded him to join the school band, and the creative partnership stuck.
Like Levi, Jeremiah Fale grew up honing his instrumentality at church. And, as with McPherson it was a sibling who first taught him guitar. Exploring music throughout his school years, he decided to pursue a sound of his own, establishing his artist name HALES.
It was through AMA-nominated RnB singer Sam V (Sam Verlinden, who won Best Pacific Soul and RnB gong at the Pacific Music Awards) that Fale met Levi and McPherson, and they’ve been playing together ever since.
It was a show in Invercargill of all places that really got the wheels in motion for MAYJUN.
“We’d finally realised how similar our eclectic music tastes were and thought ‘hey we should start a band!’,” the band says
“The first session we had was literally us throwing every first idea that we had at Christian [Tjandrawinata, their producer] and from that we’d created Jealous which we were really proud of.”
A piping-hot pop-punk hit, the song was released March 15. Since then they’ve been on stage at venues like the Tuning Fork honing their sound in front of a crowd.
“We’ve played a couple shows and have had a lot of experience playing for/opening for other artists but with so many different industry members in one room it was definitely a different type of pressure!”
It was a great experience and (importantly) fun. It also showed their canny understanding of using appearance and clothing – they all have great off-duty style – to shape and communicate a band’s identity, and riff off the music.
For the Ones To Watch show – their first – the band was clad in a referential, culture-laden and eternally cool Kiwi classic: Black singlets. Paired with leather jackets, it’s a departure from stereotypical pop-punk aesthetics, helping visually define MAYJUN and render their diverse influences on stage.
“We are by no means fashion experts but for this occasion, we knew we had to step up our look as a band. We decided to go with the leather jacket look as it’s a real iconic look with figures like Elvis and even James Dean rocking it.”