Locals Only: Maala on his new album Water Overhead

Before Evan Sinton launched his music career under the stage name Maala, he competed on New Zealand's Got Talent in 2012. Fast forward to 2020, Maala has released his new album Water Overhead, four years on from his second record Composure.

He tells Angelina Grey about the record and how the title turned out to be fitting for the mood of 2020.

"It was an album that was kind of born out of my bedroom. So it sort of felt like a nice thing for people to be able to hear it in a similar kind of environment. And they can't go to shows either," he says, referring to Covid-19 restrictions overseas when he put out his album in July.

Maala performs Better Life. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Although Maala got his start performing on live television, he admits performing live has taken a lot of getting used to. He feels most comfortable performing in his room, where he wrote the album.

"I love writing music and producing music, and the live thing is not my forte.

The live thing will come together eventually. Given that the record came from the bedroom, I'm not sure how to do it live," he says.

Maala says the title Water Overhead refers to the artist when he's feeling vulnerable.

"I think the literal translation is sort of, being under the shower and that's when I'm being my emo self.

"It was written over four years, so certainly there was a lot of brooding over ideas," he says.

Maala interview. Made with funding from NZ On Air.

"It feels like it summed up a lot of what was going on."

While waiting four years between albums is less common in the streaming era, Maala used the time to perfect his songs and narrow in on what he wanted to say.

"It's definitely a new pressure. You have to consider you release plan and how often you should be in the eye and when to be patient and realise that actually, the songs aren't good enough yet.

"I've seen it from both sides, I'm getting a sharper idea as to when I know I'm confident and that they're ready."

Maala's album Water Overhead is out now.

• Watch the full interview with Angelina Grey above