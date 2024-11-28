Locals Only: Casual Healing’s mission to ‘shine joy into the world’

Of his “short and sweet” tour of Australia, he says: “The highlight was meeting the people of te whenua moemoea, the ancient land of dreaming, and sharing te ao Māori with them.

“It made me even more passionate about sharing my culture and my songs with the world.”

As for his earlier performances on home turf, the artist says one that stood out was a visit to Whaingaroa/Raglan.

“The community in Whaingaroa is so strong and they all showed up in full expressions, bare feet, happy as,” he recalls.

“I got to sing the encore - Amble - while holding my beautiful nephew Uira, and that was a moment I will never forget.”

Te Huki’s soulful songs draw on RnB, reggae and indie genres. Music has always brought him “a lot of peace”, he says; something he wants his listeners to feel in turn.

“It’s a way for me to express emotions and ideas that words and conversation can’t quite touch on. When I sing by myself, it soothes my mind and heals my body, and when I sing for others, I feel a similar thing happening,” he explains.

Music isn’t the only calling in his life - Te Huki also has a young family, and reveals that balancing his work as an artist with fatherhood has been “a powerful challenge”.

“I’m happy to say I’ve recently found a new balance, and it required me to step back a bit from music,” he says.

“If I keep trying to make a career out of my music it will end badly, as my music comes from a place of love for my family on earth. I’m focusing more on being a patient and present father, and a proficient provider for my wife so we can thrive in all ways.”

It’s his family that inspires his work, he says, as well as those who have gone before him, “the natural world, the pursuit for truth and love, the idea of peace on earth, Yeshua and his teachings, Bob Marley, and the next generations of people to come”.

For now, Te Huki is preparing to release several upcoming EPs named for the elements, with the first - Ahi (fire) - set to come out early next year, and getting ready for a run of performances at festivals around Aotearoa this summer, including Homegrown and Rhythm & Vines.

“I just hope to shine a little bit of joy in the world,” he reflects.

“Hopefully a bit of Aotearoa soul roots music will sober the punters up in the best way.”