Composer, producer multi-instrumentalist Nikau Te Huki brings his solo project Casual Healing to Gisborne.

The Dome is excited to bring composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist Nikau Te Huki to the stage for one night only with his solo project Casual Healing on Sunday, June 23.

For more than six years, Te Huki has significantly influenced the music scene in Wellington, establishing a vibrant hub for indigenous roots, rock, and reggae through his band H4LF CĀST. Notable performances have taken place at Gardens Magic, Tora Bombora, Nest Fest, and Twisted Frequency.

There’s something curious about this young Māori-Italian maestro.

He holds a charming, crooked smile and often appears in elaborate wardrobe, with an old nylon guitar over his shoulder looking like an “Elvis Marley”, weaving a symphony of roots, R&B, reggae, neo-soul, indie, folklore and rock.

The entire Casual Healing discography has been produced by Te Huki in his home studio, Te Whare CHuR. Thus we begin to explore the many talents of this man.

As a true sonic missionary, Nikau is creating a soothing “golden-era sound” as part of his mission to heal with his music.

Te Huki understands the power of music.

As a true sonic missionary, Te Huki is creating a soothing “golden-era sound” as part of his mission to heal with his music.

Te Huki is a natural storyteller who inspires the listener by sharing his perspective of life through an authentic and relatable lens, drawing from a palette of raw emotions and painting a canvas woven from the tapestry of his unique life.

The songs of Casual Healing emphasise life lessons of aroha, peace and unity through powerful lyrical scribe woven into smooth reggae, soul rhythm. This infusion creates a unique nostalgic vibe, creating a captivating and comforting essence that evokes recollections of moments shared with friends and whānau.

Casual Healing’s goal is to create songs that “make people feel like they want to be better people”, drawing inspiration from Bob Marley, who showed us the power of compassion and simplicity.

On April 19 this year, Casual Healing released debut album DRIFTWOOD.

This represents four years of Te Huki’s most personal and intimate recordings compiled into a collection of soul, folk, hip-hop, dub, trap, R&B and marae-style tracks.

In October last year, Casual Healing released Mauri Tau, initiating the drip-feed release approach for DRIFTWOOD, with a track to be released on each full moon.

Subsequently, Hori House followed in December, Chasing Rainbows in January and more recently Up and Down.

These tracks have achieved notable success, securing positions on the NZ Official Hot Singles chart and garnering substantial airplay on radio and various Spotify editorial playlists, including Fresh Finds AU/NZ, Waiata Reo Maori, Dinner Mood, R&B Feels, and Apple Music’s New Music Daily.

Wellington artist Nikau Te Huki AKA Casual Healing released his debut album Driftwood in April this year.

What the reviews say:

“With each new single drop from his upcoming album, DRIFTWOOD, Pōneke artist Nikau Te Huki, aka Casual Healing, shows off more of his effortless and unique style. Mauri Tau was a watery, soulful ballad sung in te reo Māori, Hori House experimented with saxophone and funk tones, and Chasing Rainbows indulged in tender spoken-work balladry. His latest Up & Down is a sun-soaked blast of roots and reggae, hinting at even deeper depths to come from this talented artist.” - Rolling Stones AU/NZ

“In Te Huki’s own words, he’s “on the precipice of something massive,” and definitely is an artist you should be keeping your eye on.” - Salient Magazine

“Soulful and introspective.” - Sniffers

“A certified Kiwi-classic-to-be.” - Tearaway Magazine