Lizzo responds to backlash for promoting detox smoothie diet

For 10 days, Lizzo only drank smoothies and ate small amounts of food, and was swiftly criticised. Photo / Getty Images

Lizzo has hit back after coming under fire for promoting a smoothie detox diet she did over 10 days.

"I would normally be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online because I feel like as a big girl, people just expect if you are doing something for health, you're doing it for a dramatic weight loss, and that is not the case," she explained.

"In reality, November stressed me the f--- out. I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things, and things that f---ed my stomach up, and I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was."

"Big girls do whatever u want with your bodies!!! "I'm just as proud of my results from my smoothie detox as I am of my belly curves and swerves."

Earlier this week the 32-year-old upset her followers, who were quick to question why she would promote a fad diet programme, after being an advocate for body positivity for so many years.

"Seeing you promote diet culture is breaking my heart," one fan said.

"You have an organ [liver] that detoxes your body. Cleanses and detoxes are scams, this is actually really disappointing to see," another fan wrote.

"Whaaat?! No no no! Detoxes don't work and they definitely do not promote body positivity," another wrote.

Some fans even thought that Lizzo was joking about the diet because it's so unlike her to promote any type of diet.

Lizzo recently shared a TikTok video where she was feeling down about her body.

"I came home, and I took my clothes off to take a shower, and I just started having all of these really negative thoughts about myself.

"Like, you know, 'What's wrong with me?' Maybe everything, all the mean things people say about me are true. And, you know, 'Why am I so disgusting?' and hating my body."

"Normally I would have some positive thing to say to get me out of this, but I don't, and that's OK too," she added. "I think these are normal. They happen to everybody. They happen to the best of us. We are the best of us. And I just have to know that tomorrow how I feel in here [she pointed to her head] is gonna change.

"And I can only hope that it changes for the better. But I know I'm beautiful, I just don't feel it. But I know I'm going to get through it."