Liz Hurley speaks out about Prince Harry virginity claim

Liz Hurley has responded to rumours she is the "beautiful older woman" Prince Harry lost his virginity to. Photos / Getty Images

Actress Liz Hurley has denied accusations she slept with Prince Harry when he was a teen, a claim expected to be made in the royal’s new memoir, Spare, reports The Sun.

Hurley, 57, laughed off allegations she took the prince’s virginity when asked about the rumour by The Times: “Not me. Not guilty. Ha!” responded the Austin Powers star. “No. Not me. Absolutely not.”

While Hurley may have cleared her name, it is alleged Harry’s book, due to be released in January, details an encounter with a “beautiful older woman in the countryside”, the identity of who may or may not be revealed.

Spare, described as “intimate and heartfelt” and written with “raw, unflinching honesty”, is expected to reveal more about the inner workings of the royal family, reports The Sun.

It’s release was delayed following the Queen’s death in September as a mark of respect to the prince’s grandmother and is said to note the book was written prior to her passing.

However, the recent Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan has already released a deluge of damning revelations about Harry’s family and the institution the Sussexes say controls them.

Amid the couple’s grievances were claims Prince William yelled at Harry during a discussion at Sandringham about the Sussexes’ departure from their senior royal roles.

Harry also said in his docuseries the Palace had lied to protect his brother.

