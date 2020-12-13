Lisa Vanderpump's dog Giggy dies

The reality TV star is mourning the loss of her beloved Pomeranian. Photo / Twitter

Lisa Vanderpump's beloved dog Giggy, who earned himself a legion of fans over the years, has died.

The TV personality posted the sad news on Instagram.

"We are devastated to say that our beloved Giggy has passed away this morning. He was truly loved, and we know how many of you loved him too," she wrote.

The reality TV star is mourning the loss of her pomeranian, who inspired her to start her rescue dog foundation.

"Our sweet Gigolo was such an incredible, unique dog, but mainly, because of him, we started The Vanderpump Dog Foundation and embarked on our mission to save as many dogs as possible. He inspired us to start our work in rescue, and for that we will always be grateful. Giggy's legacy will live on, through every dog @vanderpumpdogs saves. Thank you all for your support. Rest In Peace Giggy, we love you. - Ken & Lisa."

Giggy was a regular feature on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, as well as the Vanderpump Rules reality TV shows.

The pooch became a star in his own right by delighting the audience with his exquisite outfits, including mini tuxedos and bow ties, sweaters and hats.

It wasn't all just so he'd look adorable, though (although he did) - Giggy suffered from alopecia, which caused patches in his fur.

Giggy was nearly 10 years old.