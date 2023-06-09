Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child. Photo / Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan is a glowing mum-to-be.

Showing off her growing baby bump, the former Disney actress has revealed her excitement about becoming a mum while appearing on the cover of Allure Magazine.

Confessing her experience with pregnancy has made her feel “overwhelmed” so far, the star said she is looking forward to becoming a mother, “I can’t wait to see what the feeling is and what it’s like to just be a mom. Happy tears. That’s just who I am.

“Though now, it’s probably baby emotion. It’s overwhelming in a good way.”

Lohan, 36, also revealed that while preparing for motherhood, she has been seeking parenting advice from her on-screen mum, Jamie Lee Curtis.

Curtis played Lohan’s mum in the hit 2000s film Freaky Friday and the two have remained close with news that a sequel is even in the works, now Lohan has revealed what advice the Oscar winner gave her when she asked for parenting pointers.

“I spoke to Jamie Lee Curtis recently. And she was like, ‘You just bring the baby with you and everything will be fine.’”

Lohan announced in March that she and her husband Bader Shammas are expecting their first child together after marrying in July last year.

Revealing how she broke the news to her husband, the actress told the magazine it was rather underwhelming, “It was so unexciting. I walked into the room, I threw the test down. I was like, “Guess what?” He goes, “We are?”'

The couple are currently based in Dubai – where they have lived for the past eight years after relocating from Los Angeles – and the Parent Trap star said sometimes it feels like she is living in the Truman Show because it’s “the same thing every day”.

“But I love it. I really love structure, because I didn’t think I had that when I was young. Everything was coming so fast and I had so many things happening. My only structure was filming and being on set.”

The Mean Girls star has largely kept her relationship private, only sharing small snippets online including an engagement announcement in November 2021 where she posted multiple photos of the couple with the caption “My love. My life. My family. My future.”

Little is known about the financer and it seems that’s exactly what the actress wanted. She told Entertainment Tonight when she was single a couple of years ago that she wanted to date a man who “doesn’t like the spotlight”.

It’s unclear when the actress is due to give birth but is expected to be within the next couple of months.