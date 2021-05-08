Lily James, Sebastian Stan transform to play Pamela Anderson, Tommy Lee in Hulu's 'Pam and Tommy'

8 May, 2021 12:07 AM 2 minutes to read

Lily James' recreation of Pamela Anderson is uncanny. Photo / Instagram

Lily James and Sebastian Stan were made for their new roles of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee.

The first glimpse of Hulu's "Pam and Tommy" has been released today.

The series will take a comedic look at the true story behind the first ever viral video – Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's sex tape.

The then-Baywatch actress Anderson and Motley Crue drummer Lee, married less than a week after they first met in 1995.

Lily James attends The Fashion Awards in 2019. Photo / Getty Images

The tape they made having sex during their honeymoon was stolen from their home and distributed online.

At the time, Anderson and Lee sued the distributer, Internet Entertainment Group, and eventually reached a settlement.

James and Stan star alongside a star-studded cast, including Seth Rogen, Nick Offerman, Taylor Schilling, Andrew Dice Clay, Pepi Sonuga, Spencer Granese, and Mozhan Marno.

Rogen is set to play Rand Gauthier, the man who stole the tape and ended up selling it and is also going to executive produce the show along with Robert Siegel, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, and Alex McAtee.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee have two children together. Photo / Getty Images

Big name star Dave Franco is also named as an executive producer for the eight-part series, which was ordered in December 2020.

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee are not involved in the series at all.

Sebastian Stan is well known as Bucky Barnes. Photo / Getty Images

It was never hard to imagine James starring as Pamela Anderson, given they share similar features, but these new photos show just how dedicated the costume designers and makeup artists are to this project.

As for Stan, he has been completely transformed into the grunge-rock demeanour that was exactly what Tommy Lee embodies.