Lil Wayne dumped by girlfriend over Trump support

Just a week after he publicly came out in support of Donald Trump – even posing with the President for a photo op – top-selling rapper Lil Wayne has reportedly been dumped by his girlfriend.

Model Denise Bidot announced the split on her Instagram, where Page Six reports she posted "Sometimes love just isn't enough" alongside a broken-heart emoji. Since then, Bidot appears to have deleted her Instagram. Earlier in the week, she had encouraged her followers to vote while clarifying that she would not be voting for Donald Trump.

Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done. 🤙🏾 pic.twitter.com/Q9c5k1yMWf — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) October 29, 2020

"Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus," Wayne wrote on Twitter. "He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done."

It's reported that the rapper's surprise show of support for Trump was a big factor in the split.

Lil Wayne’s girlfriend Denise Bidot has reportedly broken up with him after his Donald Trump endorsement 👀 the pair have unfollowed each other as well pic.twitter.com/prJA3KoeLJ — SOHH (@sohh) November 3, 2020

"She broke up with Wayne," a source said. "It wasn't just his Trump support, but that was a big part."

Lil Wayne had showered Trump with praise after their meeting, telling fans, "He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done."

Love B Scott reports that the split was caused by the "Mahogany" rapper's support for President Trump, with his recent photo op with 45 being the last straw.