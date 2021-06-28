Lil Nas X gets hot and heavy with back-up dancer; Cardi B debuts baby bump at BET Awards

Lil Nas X, centre, kisses a dancer at the conclusion of his performance at the BET Awards today. Photo / AP

Cardi B's "WAP" has new meaning at the BET Awards: winning and pregnant.

The Grammy-winning star debuted her baby bump during a live performance today (Sunday local time) alongside husband Offset as well as Quavo and Takeoff of Migos. She also won video of the year for her Megan Thee Stallion-assisted No 1 hit WAP.

Cardi B didn't stay to accept the honour at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, but Megan Thee Stallion rushed to the stage in a new dress to pick up the award after her performance, forgetting to thank Cardi during her speech.

But the "Savage" rapper made up for it when she won best female hip-hop artist moments later.

Megan Thee Stallion takes to the stage. Photo / AP

"I really forgot to say thank you Cardi for even putting me on WAP because it makes me feel so good to be acknowledged by one of my peers, who I think so highly of," Megan Thee Stallion said.

"I think so highly of all the women nominated in this category. Everybody knows I'm a girls' girl."

Lil Nas X and DJ Khaled also hit the stage during the show - with Lil Nas X ending his ancient-Egyptian-themed performance of "Montero" (paying tribute to Michael Jackson's "Remember the Time") with a passionate kiss with one of his dancers.

Lil Nas X performs “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name,” and pays homage to Michael Jackson’s “Remember the Time” at the 2021 #BETAwards

pic.twitter.com/N7E8vq18tD — Rap Alert (@rapalert3) June 28, 2021

The awards show celebrated "the year of the black women", as actor and host Taraji P Henson put at the top of the show.

The first award of the night went to Andra Day, who won best actress, while Darnella Frazier — the teenager who pulled out her cellphone and began recording when she saw George Floyd being pinned to the ground by a police officer — was given the Shine a Light Award.

H.E.R., who also wowed the audience with her performance, won best female R&B/pop artist.

H.E.R. performs at the BET Awards. Photo / AP

The rest of the BET Awards will feature more Black Girl Magic: Grammy-, Emmy- and Golden Globe-winner Queen Latifah will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award and Lil Kim, City Girls and Rapsody will perform.

Rapper Lil Baby and gospel performer Kirk Franklin joined forces to kick off the show with a performance that got Issa Rae, Queen Latifah, DJ Khaled and Zendaya bouncing in their seats. In all white, the artists performed the anthemic song "We Win" and were joined by dozens of background dancers and band members for the top notch performance.

Swizz Beatz is curating the tribute to DMX, who died in April at age 50.