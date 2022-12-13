Rebel Wilson has opened up about the onscreen kiss that changed everything. Photo / Getty Images

Rebel Wilson has opened up about the onscreen kiss that changed everything. Photo / Getty Images

Rebel Wilson has opened up about the onscreen moment that changed everything for her.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, the actress admitted that kissing Charlotte Gainsbourg onscreen for their new film, The Almond and the Seahorse, “opened her heart up” to the idea of dating women.

The actress said she reassessed her sexuality after they locked lips in the new movie, which came shortly before she met her now-partner, Ramona Agruma.

“I had kind of had a situation with a woman before, not a sexual relationship and we hadn’t kissed or anything,” Wilson told the news outlet. “But then the kiss with Charlotte came up. I didn’t think it was that big of a deal or anything.

”Then, weirdly through kissing her in my professional life I thought, well, maybe I should do that for real in my personal life and see how it goes, which I did.”

The filming took place in early 2021 and the Pitch Perfect actress met Agruma by the end of the year. Now, Wilson credits the movie - and her subsequent “experience” - with becoming more open.

Rebel Wilson and Charlotte Gainsbourg share an onscreen kiss in their new film. Photo / YouTube

She added: “If I hadn’t had the experience with Charlotte or the experience with the other woman, I don’t know if I would have ever met Ramona.

”Having those experiences opened my heart up to it as a possibility. I’m grateful for those two experiences. It changed my love life completely. It’s such an awesome thing.”

The star, 42, went on to say she knows other actresses who have had similar experiences.

She explained: “I have another actress friend who had to kiss a woman in a show and then she became a lesbian for a bit. [Laughs] And another actress I know here in America, the same thing happened.

”There’s a couple that I know of actually. It’s something I hadn’t thought of before because I had only dated men. I’ve watched shows about lesbians, like The L Word, but it just never occurred to me.

”I just thought I liked those shows. But kissing Charlotte was a big thing for me. I was so nervous that day because she’s so cool and I was really stressed.

”But it was great. Yeah, I don’t think I would have been open to Ramona without those experiences, and she’s just an amazing partner.”

Wilson and Agruma started dating in April and went public with the romance two months later as she revealed her sexuality to the world.

She wrote on Instagram: “I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”

Since revealing their relationship, the two have faced engagement rumours, however early last month Wilson denied those reports by writing on her Instagram Story: “Thanks for the well-wishes, but we are NOT engaged”.