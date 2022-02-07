Liam Gallagher is returning to New Zealand for a show at Auckland's Spark Arena. Photo / Getty Images

One of the most famous Brits is heading back to New Zealand for one massive show at Spark Arena.

Radio Hauraki and Live Nation presents Liam Gallagher live at Spark Arena on July 21.

The bona fide rock'n'roll star heads to our shores for one show only just before he makes his way to Australia for the Splendour and the Grass festival.

He is set to release his new album 'C'MON YOU KNOW' on May 27.

He also celebrated the 25th anniversary of Oasis' era-defining gigs at Knebworth with the news that he'll return there to play the biggest show of his solo career to date on June 4.

'C'MON YOU KNOW' follows the huge success of Liam's previous studio albums 'As You Were' (2017) and 'Why Me? Why Not.' (2019).

His 'MTV Unplugged' also went straight to the top of the Official Album Chart. Between his triumphs as a solo artist and his phenomenal success with Oasis, Liam has spent a combined total of almost six months at number one across eleven chart-topping albums.

Gallagher isn't the only big name making his way to New Zealand while they are down under for Splendour: YUNGBLUD, Jack Harlow, and rising star Holly Humberstone are among the stars play sideshows here in addition to their festival slots.

Tickets for all sideshows, including Gallagher's Spark Arena show, are on sale from Monday 9am February 14. Eager fans can get in early and snap up pre-sale tickets from 9am Friday February 11.

Full ticket information is available on Live Nation's website.

Splendour in the Grass NZ Sideshows

LIAM GALLAGHER

Spark Arena, Auckland - Thursday July 21

JACK HARLOW

Trusts Arena, Auckland - Sunday July 31

YUNGBLUD

Shed 10, Auckland - Wednesday July 20

AITCH

San Fran, Wellington - Saturday July 30

Powerstation, Auckland - Sunday July 31

ORVILLE PECK

Powerstation, Auckland - Sunday July 17

TIERRA WHACK

Powerstation, Auckland - Saturday July 30

JPEG MAFIA

Powerstation, Auckland - Tuesday July 26

STILL WOOZY

Tuning Fork, Auckland - Monday July 18

HOLLY HUMBERSTONE

Tuning Fork, Auckland - Sunday July 31

JOY CROOKES

Powerstation, Auckland - Sunday July 24

RENFORSHORT

Tuning Fork, Auckland - Saturday July 30