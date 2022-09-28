One of the stars of the Hunger Games Franchise is reportedly dating Leonardo diCaprio's ex Cassie Amato. Photo / Getty Images

Sam Claflin has been spotted holding hands with Leonardo DiCaprio's ex-girlfriend Cassie Amato.

The Hunger Games star was first linked to model Amato several months ago after a series of flirty exchanges between the pair on Instagram and dating rumours went wild after he shared a picture of them in the South of France together - and now they have seemingly confirmed the romance after they were pictured looked cosy on a day out in London.

In pictures published by MailOnline, the couple were seen holding hands as they walked Claflin's dog together on Tuesday.

Claflin was previously married to Guardians Of The Galaxy star Laura Haddock - the mother of his 6-year-old son Pip and 4-year-old daughter Margo. The pair divorced in 2019 after six years of marriage.

The actor was first linked to Amato after commenting on a number of her bikini pictures which had been posted on Instagram. One of the comments read: "You are so freakin' beautiful," while in another he told her: "You are perfect".

Amato reportedly dated Leonardo DiCaprio for a brief time back in 2015.

After Claflin and Haddock's marriage ended, she went on to find love with fellow actor Tom Rhys-Harries, whom she met on the set of Netflix series White Lines, where they played siblings Zoe and Axel Collins.

At the time of the split, the exes insisted they still had a deep friendship despite going their separate ways. Claflin announced the news in a statement, which read: "Laura and I have decided to legally separate. We will move forward with nothing but love, friendship and a deep respect for one another, whilst we continue to raise our family together.

"We won't be commenting on this further. Thank you in advance for your support and respecting our privacy at this time."