Leonardo DiCaprio's latest breakup follows an interesting track record for the actor. Photo / Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio's latest breakup follows an interesting track record for the actor. Photo / Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio has split from his long-term girlfriend, model Camila Marrone, just after her 25th birthday.

Despite dating since 2018, the actor, 47, was seldom photographed with Marrone at events and red carpet ceremonies.

According to The Sun, a source has claimed "Leo and Camila ended their relationship over the [northern hemisphere] summer".

"There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion."

Camila Morrone dated Leonardo DiCaprio for five years, until she was 25. Photo / Getty Images

However, commentators are making note of the timing: DiCaprio has never dated a woman over the age of 25.

His previous girlfriends, who include supermodels Gisele Bündchen and Bar Refaeli, and actress Blake Lively, all dated DiCaprio in their early 20s.

Morrone, who was questioned about the 22-year age gap while the pair were an item, told the Los Angeles Times in 2019: "There's so many relationships in Hollywood – and in the history of the world – where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date."

Morrone was also trolled over her relationship with DiCaprio and it's been reported that one follower told her the relationship would be "over when you're 25".

Leonardo DiCaprio dated supermodel Gisele Bundchen until she was 25. Photo / Getty Images

Reviewing the Titanic star's track record, it appears his time with both Bundchen and Refaeli came to an end when both women turned 25.

But evidence of a deadline for dating DiCaprio doesn't end there. Baywatch, the movie, actress Kelly Rohrbach dated The Wolf of Wall Street star until she was 25 and Danish model Nina Agdal spent a year with him before the romance floundered in her 25th year.

Two other models in their early 20s have also dated the actor: Erin Heatherton, who was 22, and model and actress Toni Garrn, 20 at the time.

DiCaprio is notoriously closeted about his relationships and was rarely seen with Marrone.

In 2013 he declined to answer a question about his love life on Australian 60 Minutes.

Asked when he'd be "settling down" to marry and have children, DiCaprio replied: "I would never answer that question."

Pressed by the interviewer, who asked if it could be "on the cards", he offered: "I'm sure it will be."