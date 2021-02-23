Laura McGoldrick and Black Cap Martin Guptill welcome second child

Laura McGoldrick has announced the safe arrival of her baby boy during a special appearance on The Hits.

She passed the co-hosting baton of her radio show to Hilary Barry three weeks earlier. The Seven Sharp host has been filling in McGoldrick on the 3pm Pick-Up show.

McGoldrick joined Barry on the phone to announce the arrival of her son Theodore James Guptill, Teddy for short.

"Well, well, well. I've been a bit quiet lately because on the 15th of February I had my baby boy," she said. "I finally got my baby boy!"

"I forgot how small babies are!" McGoldrick says.

"He's got really big feet, and he's long. He's got blue eyes, very very dark hair and he's beautiful."

Barry said she was very happy for her and congratulated McGoldrick on the exciting news.

McGoldrick says her 3-year-old daughter Harley has been very welcoming to her new sibling.

"She's been hilarious and gets upset when she cries," McGoldrick says.

She added the family had some quality time together with their adorable new family member before Guptill headed off to Christchurch with the Black Caps. She says she is getting used to being a mother of two.

"There's a lot happening, there's a lot of moving parts," she says.

"It's so unreal, I can't quite believe it's all happened so fast, I feel so lucky," she says, exclaiming her joy about her new son.

"I'm just feeling very in love and very very happy."

The radio host and broadcaster first announced she was expecting her second child with cricket star Martin Guptill on air last September.

It was a bittersweet moment for the 34-year-old, as she shared it wasn't an easy journey. McGoldrick suffered two heartbreaking miscarriages.

"For us, like a lot of couples, it hasn't been as simple as falling pregnant," she said.

McGoldrick shared that after an easy pregnancy with Harley, she knows now "more than ever how lucky I was and am".

"I know a lot of people will hear this on the radio and their hearts will break because I went through that this year."

"You just really don't know until it happens to you what it's really like."

McGoldrick suffered her first miscarriage in January 2020. She and Guptill then found out they were expecting just as New Zealand was entering the first nationwide lockdown last March.

But after visiting her obstetrician alone, due to Covid restrictions, McGoldrick found out she was going through a missed miscarriage.

She said to listeners at the time of her pregnancy announcement: "I am just feeling lots of different things... I was scared to say this out loud today, but I felt as though I had to tell the whole story."

And she had a message for anyone going through a similar experience.

"You are not alone, do not lose hope."

She reflected on her decision to share her miscarriage story in an interview with Woman's Day in December.

"I was very nervous about telling our story because I was hugely vulnerable, but I'm lucky enough to have a platform to talk about something so important and I'm glad I did it," she said.

Where to get help and support

If you think you may be having a miscarriage, contact your lead maternity carer - this may be a midwife or your GP. Alternatively, call Healthline free on 0800 611 116, or visit your local urgent medical centre or hospital

Visit the Miscarriage Support website or join the Facebook group.

Visit the Sands website. Sands supports parents and families who have experienced the death of a baby.

Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.