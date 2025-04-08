Lady Gaga will perform in Australia in December 2025, but New Zealand fans are seemingly missing out. Photo / @ladygaga

Lady Gaga has announced her first Australian tour in over a decade, but it may be a case of so close yet so far for New Zealand fans, with Aotearoa left off the tour schedule.

In an email sent to a Ticketmaster New Zealand mailing list the ticketing marketplace told Kiwis that “After much anticipation, 14-time Grammy Award-winner Lady Gaga has officially announced the Australian leg of The MAYHEM Ball tour.

In December 2025 the singer will head to Australia for a three city stadium tour. She performs first on December 5 at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, followed by December 9 at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium before wrapping up on December 12 at Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

No New Zealand dates have been announced of yet. The Herald has approached Live Nation, the tour promoters, to confirm or deny whether Lady Gaga will bring the tour to our shores.