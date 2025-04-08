Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Entertainment

Lady Gaga snubs New Zealand, announces Australia shows for 2025 The Mayhem Ball World Tour

Tyson Beckett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Premium Lifestyle·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Lady Gaga will perform in Australia in December 2025, but New Zealand fans are seemingly missing out. Photo / @ladygaga

Lady Gaga will perform in Australia in December 2025, but New Zealand fans are seemingly missing out. Photo / @ladygaga

Lady Gaga has announced her first Australian tour in over a decade, but it may be a case of so close yet so far for New Zealand fans, with Aotearoa left off the tour schedule.

In an email sent to a Ticketmaster New Zealand mailing list the ticketing marketplace told Kiwis that “After much anticipation, 14-time Grammy Award-winner Lady Gaga has officially announced the Australian leg of The MAYHEM Ball tour.

In December 2025 the singer will head to Australia for a three city stadium tour. She performs first on December 5 at Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, followed by December 9 at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium before wrapping up on December 12 at Sydney’s Accor Stadium.

No New Zealand dates have been announced of yet. The Herald has approached Live Nation, the tour promoters, to confirm or deny whether Lady Gaga will bring the tour to our shores.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Presale for the Australian dates begins Monday April 14, with general ticket sales commencing Thursday, April 17 at LiveNation.com.au.

“These shows mark Lady Gaga’s first stadium performances in the region and her long-awaited return to Australia, her first shows since 2014’s ArtRave: The Artpop Ball—11 years ago" the email said.

In addition to the Australian shows, Lady Gaga is playing 52 additional shows around the world as part of The MAYHEM Ball tour. The tour starts in July 16 in Las Vegas, Nevada and continues with dates across North America, Brazil, Singapore, Europe and the UK in support of her new album, MAYHEM which was released in March.

Lady Gaga last performed in New Zealand more than a decade ago in June 2012, playing three shows at Spark Arena as part of her Born This Way Ball world tour. Midway through the last of her three shows the Just Dance singer was hit in the head by a falling metal pole.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

“I want to apologise. I did hit my head and I think I may have a concussion,” Gaga told the crowd.

“But don’t you worry, I will finish this show.”

Lady Gaga seen on Mills Lane in Auckland Central in June 2012 Photo / Jason Dorday
Lady Gaga seen on Mills Lane in Auckland Central in June 2012 Photo / Jason Dorday

Lady Gaga has recently been working with New Zealand superstar choreographer Parris Goebel, with the Auckland born dancer choreographing and co-directing the music video for Abracadabra, the second single from Mayhem.

Goebel is also working closely with Gaga to choreograph her headlining set at this weekend’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Save

Latest from Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Entertainment