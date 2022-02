Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner welcome a baby boy. Photo / Getty Images

Kylie Jenner has welcomed a son with Travis Scott, the make-up mogul has announced on Instagram.

The 24-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum shared the news with a black-and-white photo of the infant's hand, with the caption, "2/2/22."

Her son was born one day after their 4-year-old daughter Stormi's birthday.