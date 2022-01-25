Kristen Stewart revealed Nicole Kidman had Jodie Foster's role in Panic Room. Photo / Getty

Before Twilight catapulted Kristen Stewart to superstardom, the US actress got her big break as a child star on the 2002 thriller, Panic Room.

A then 10-year-old Stewart starred as the daughter of Jodie Foster's character in the David Fincher-directed film, which proved a critical and commercial success.

And in an interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, promoting her new movie Spencer, Stewart revealed a little-known fact about Panic Room: Australian actress Nicole Kidman was initially cast as the lead, and even began filming it before she had to pull out in the early stages.

"We worked together years ago, and she [Kidman] had to drop out of the movie because she injured herself, she was going to be in Panic Room," Stewart said. "We rehearsed for weeks."

Kidman was injured on set after two weeks of filming, with X-rays revealing a hairline fracture underneath one of her knee joints, suffered while Kidman was filming 2001's Moulin Rouge.

Nicole Kidman was initially cast in Panic Room. Photo / Getty

Since Panic Room was early in production, Fincher wanted to shut down the movie but the studio pressured him to find a replacement because of the significant cost of canning it entirely.

Sandra Bullock and Angelina Jolie were flagged as potential replacements, but the role went to Foster who only had a week to prepare before filming resumed.

But things turned out just fine for Stewart, who said Foster gave her an elaborate gift for her 11th birthday.

"Jodie Foster got me a mariachi band for my 11th birthday," she said. "I came here to just brag a lot."

Flash forward a couple of decades and Stewart is up against Kidman in the 2022 awards show season, with both actresses nominated for several Best Actress awards for their respective roles.

Jodie Foster and Kristen Stewart in the 2002 film Panic Room. Photo / File

Stewart, who is being lauded for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Spencer, lost to Kidman for Being the Ricardos at the Golden Globes this month.

Both are tipped to be nominated for an Academy Award when the Oscar nods are announced next month.

But there's certainly no rivalry between the pair.

"I spoke to Nicole Kidman for like 45 minutes on a Zoom call, and then she sent me flowers," Stewart added in the interview. "[Just because] she had a great time [on the chat]."