Kris Kristofferson died at his home in Hawaii.

Kris Kristofferson, a legend of country music and a Hollywood icon on the small and silver screens, has died aged 88.

The leading man of the 1976 musical epic A Star Is Born died on Saturday (local time) at his home in Maui, Hawaii. No cause of death was given, but his family said it was peaceful.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 28 at home. We’re all so blessed for our time with him,” Kristofferson’s family said on Instagram.

“Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all.”