Kris Kristofferson, country music star and Hollywood icon, dies at 88

NZ Herald
Kris Kristofferson died at his home in Hawaii.

Kris Kristofferson, a legend of country music and a Hollywood icon on the small and silver screens, has died aged 88.

The leading man of the 1976 musical epic A Star Is Born died on Saturday (local time) at his home in Maui, Hawaii. No cause of death was given, but his family said it was peaceful.

“It is with a heavy heart that we share the news our husband/father/grandfather, Kris Kristofferson, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 28 at home. We’re all so blessed for our time with him,” Kristofferson’s family said on Instagram.

“Thank you for loving him all these many years, and when you see a rainbow, know he’s smiling down at us all.”

The statement was issued on behalf of Kristofferson’s wife, Lisa; his children, Tracy, Kris Jnr, Casey, Jesse, Jody, John, Kelly and Blake; and his seven grandchildren.

Kyle Young, the CEO of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum, said Kristofferson leaves behind a legacy that is “righteous, courageous and resounding”.

“Kris Kristofferson believed to his core that creativity is God-given, and that those who ignore or deflect such a holy gift are doomed to failure and unhappiness. He preached that a life of the mind gives voice to the soul, and then he created a body of work that gave voice not only to his soul but to ours,” Young said in a statement to media.

“Kris’s heroes included the prize fighter Muhammad Ali, the great poet William Blake, and the ‘Hillbilly Shakespeare,’ Hank Williams. He lived his life in a way that honoured and exemplified the values of each of those men, and he leaves a righteous, courageous and resounding legacy that rings with theirs.”

More to come.

