Kris Jenner shared an emotional tribute to her sister Karen Houghton, who has died at the age of 65. Photo / AP

Kris Jenner’s younger sister Karen Houghton has died aged 65.

The Kardashian clan’s self-styled “momager”, 68, revealed her sibling had passed away in an Instagram post on Tuesday in which she said she was devastated by the loss.

She told fans in a caption alongside a slideshow of photos of her family posing with Houghton throughout the years: “It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly.

“My heart aches for my mom MJ [Mary Jo] and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time. Karen was beautiful inside and out.”

Mum-of-six Jenner also hailed her late sister as the “sweetest, kindest, the most sensitive and vulnerable” person who she said was also “so so funny”.

She added: “She always felt grateful and thankful for her life and treasured her family and friends and especially her beautiful daughter.”

Adding that Karen holds a “huge part of (my) heart”, she said: “I cherish every single memory we have together.”

Jenner concluded her message with the lines: “Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised.

“We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister.”

Houghton’s cause of death has not yet been disclosed by authorities, but TMZ is reporting law enforcement sources said it appears she died from natural causes.

Despite Jenner’s tribute, it seems she and Houghton were once estranged.

Jenner and Houghton had their differences in the past, with the younger sister once calling the 'momager' 'crazy' and a 'nutcase'. Photo / @krisjenner

Houghton said in a Facebook post in 2014: “Pray for Kris Jenner she needs it … crazy.

“She’s a nutcase. She doesn’t need prayers she needs sky vodka hahaha hahaha hahaha.”

Houghton also claimed on Facebook her older sister would not return her calls.

She alleged: “If you think your sister would call you back, she doesn’t.

“And it hurts me. I don’t care how much money you have or who you are, you’re my sister. I’m not afraid of her. … I can’t get to her anymore. But I guess it’s the money.”



