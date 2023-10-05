Caitlyn Jenner and Kris Jenner separated in 2015 after 22 years of marriage. Photo / Getty Images

Kris Jenner has revealed the shocking way she found out about her ex-wife Caitlyn Jenner’s - then Bruce Jenner - gender transition.

The former couple, who were married for 22 years and share Kendall, 27, and Kylie Jenner, 26, together - ultimately divorced in 2015, now it’s been revealed in the upcoming documentary House Of Kardashian how the matriarch of the Kardashian empire was told about Caitlyn’s transition.

Speaking to Page Six, a source has claimed, the 67-year-old “momager” was told the news by E! executives, “Kris first found out about Bruce transitioning from E! execs, although Bruce eventually spoke to Kris.”

The source added: “Caitlyn will always have love for Kris, and even after the divorce — which had nothing to do at all with transitioning — really has come to regret not talking with Kris personally first.”

Kylie Jenner, Caitlyn (then Bruce) Jenner, Kris Jenner and Kendall Jenner. Photo / Getty Images

The former couple had already divorced by the time the 73-year-old former Olympian changed her name in September 2015 with the source further claiming, “It hurt [Caitlyn] to learn that Kris found out from network execs”.

While it remains unclear how much Kris knew about Caitlyn’s desires and ultimate choice to transition, the businesswoman told Vanity Fair shortly after their divorce, “When I met Bruce, he told me that he had done hormones back in the early 80s.

“This was a conversation that took place in the early 90s. So what he was telling me happened a decade earlier, and he never really explained it.”

Caitlyn soon hit back in her 2017 memoir, The Secrets Of My Life, that Kris did in fact know about her “gender issues” throughout their 22-year marriage, Daily Mail reported.

The former decathlon athlete wrote, “This will always be a subject of dispute between Kris and me as to how much she could intuit about my gender issues. She insists that she was taken by surprise by my ultimate transition to Caitlyn.

“I told her I dressed as a woman, and she knew I did, because I did it several times in front of her after we were married.”

It comes after Caitlyn recently revealed she and her ex-wife “never really talk anymore”.

Appearing on ITV’s This Morning show, she said any communication is usually through her manager. “If there’s any communication, my manager kind of talks to her,” she added, “I don’t really have any more contact with her. It’s kind of sad because we went through a lot.”



