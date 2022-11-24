Jenner's comments suggest she doesn't want Thompson to have anything to do with naming her new grandson. Photo / Getty Images

Kris Jenner has made a subtle dig at Tristan Thompson, the father of her daughter Khloe’s new baby.

The latest episode of The Kardashians showed the birth of Kardashian and Thompson’s baby boy, born via surrogate in August, reports E! News.

But while it was a joyful time for the family, there were some things to be addressed once the baby was brought home.

Kim Kardashian asked, “What are we going to name him? That’s what I need to know.”

And momager Jenner wasted no time coming up with an idea, saying, “How about Rob? How about Rob Kardashian-Thompson? And then just call him Rob Kardashian?”

Jenner may have had a reason for suggesting the family name, as moments earlier she noted, “Don’t you think he looks like Rob?”

Kim agreed, adding, “He’s actually Rob’s twin.”

Kardashian hasn’t yet revealed the name of her baby boy with Thompson, but has debuted him on social media with an Instagram story last month.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child together. Photo / Instagram @khloekardashian

Setting aside the name issue, Jenner then took time to honour her daughter’s special moment.

“I’ve been telling Khloe for so long how special it is to raise a gaggle of kids because it’s a gift to have a brother or a sister,” she said, adding, “She’s going to be the best boy mom in the world.”

Kardashian and Thompson also share daughter True Thompson, 4.

Jenner also noted the process with Thompson, who faced a paternity lawsuit last year before tests confirmed he had fathered a child, Theo, with another woman, Maralee Nichols - had been a difficult one.

“I just want to tell you I’m just really proud of you,” she told Kardashian.

“You’re the best mom in the whole entire universe. I’m so proud of the way you’ve handled this thing with the baby.”



