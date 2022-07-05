Kourtney Kardashian has slammed paparazzi amid Travis Barker's hospitalisation. Photo / Getty Images

A picture is worth a thousand words, and Kourtney Kardashian has shared some of them.

The reality star took to her Instagram story to slam paparazzi days after her husband, Travis Barker was released from hospital for pancreatitis.

The newly married Kardashian, who was claimed to be seen out and about in Los Angeles while her husband was in the hospital, slammed the agency that sold the photos with an angry post on her social media account.

"And to the paparazzi who sold pictures of me 'out and about' while my husband was in the hospital fighting for his life…these were photos actually taken weeks ago, (I can't even remember the last time I wore that sweatsuit in the photos)."

The mother of three wrote: "I didn't forget about you. A new level of low, monetising off of our nightmare", before adding, "really savagely uncool when I actually didn't leave his side. Shame on you."

The star told a paparazzi agency "I didn't forget about you." Photo / Instagram @kourtneykardashian

Barker was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital in an ambulance last week after suffering a "medical emergency".

The Blink-182 drummer worried fans only hours before by tweeting "God save me". However, it was revealed the following day the star was going to be okay and had been hospitalised for pancreatitis triggered by an endoscopy.

Taking to his Instagram stories, the drummer updated fans on his condition: "I went in for an endoscopy Monday feeling great. But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalised ever since."

He added: "During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life-threatening pancreatitis."

He then put fans worries to rest and said: "I am so very very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better".

US Weekly reported the star was released from hospital on Monday.