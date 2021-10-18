Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Baker share big news with extravagant beach display

Kourtney Kardashian announced her engagement to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. Video / Kim Kardashian West

After just months of dating Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Scott are reportedly engaged.

In Kardashian's latest Instagram post she and the Blink-182 singer can be seen surrounded by an enormous display of red roses.

Her caption simply stated "forever".

According to TMZ friends and family of the pair were there to witness Baker and Kardashian stroll down the beach to the extravagant display where Baker got down on one knee.

Taking to Instagram after the grand gesture, sister, Kim Kardashian gave us a look at the gorgeous ring Baker proposed with.

It was only earlier this month when the pair caused speculation after the Blink-182 singer shared a photo of a wedding dress and a tux. He uploaded the post without a caption, leaving many fans wondering if they had already tied the knot.

The two were confirmed to be dating in January this year after a source close to the pair told US Weekly "They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple of months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while."

While the match might not have been predicted by many, the pair have long moved within the same social circles and lived in the same Calabasas gated community.

Kourtney has three children with her ex-partner, Scott Disick, whom she separated from in 2015.

Barker has two children from a previous relationship.