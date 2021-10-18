Travis Barker's ex-wife doesn't seem happy about his engagement to Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are reportedly engaged - and not everyone is happy about it. Photo / Getty Images.

After just months of dating Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are reportedly engaged - and not everyone is happy about it.

Yesterday the reality star shared an Instagram post in which she, and the Blink-182 drummer, can be seen surrounded by an enormous display of red roses, with a simple caption of "forever".

The two were confirmed to be dating in January this year after a source close to the pair told US Weekly "They have been close friends for years and have been dating for a couple of months. Travis is very smitten with Kourtney and has been for a while."

Their proposal was reportedly witnessed by close friends and family and Kim Kardashian later shared a photo of the ring Travis gave Kourtney, to her own Instagram.

The social media announcement emitted thousands of comments, congratulating the newly engaged couple, but it seems that Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, has hinted at her displeasure over the news.

Moakler, a former pageant queen, posted an Instagram Story on Monday that simply showed the text: "Temporarily Closed for Spiritual Maintenance."

Moakler, who was married to BArker for four years, posted this cryptic Instagram Story on Monday. Photo / Instagram

Since Barker and Kardashian started dating in November last year, Moakler has been open about her disdain for the pairing.

Moakler, who was married to Barker for four years, told People earlier this year that she was "very much over" her ex and labelled his very public relationship with Kardashian as "weird." She also accused Barker of having an affair with Kim Kardashian, Kourtney's younger sister, while they were still married.

Moakler and Barker were married in 2004, before divorcing in 2008. They have two children together, son Landon Asher Barker, 18, and daughter Alabama Luella Barker, 15.