Kim Kardashian West roasts family, Kanye and OJ as she hosts Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian West was mocked ahead of her appearance as a host on Saturday Night Live.

Kim Kardashian West has been praised for her appearance as a host on Saturday Night Live.

While social media had been full of critical comments prior to the reality TV star's appearance on the popular American sketch comedy show, the billionaire mogul ended up delivering quite the surprise.

Dressed in a bright pink Balenciaga outfit, the 40-year-old poked fun at her family, herself and OJ Simpson in the segment.

Her late father, lawyer Robert Kardashian had defended OJ during his infamous murder trial.

"It's because of him (her father) that I met my first black person," Kardashian said. "You want to take a stab in the dark on who it was?

"I know it's sort of weird to remember the first back person you met but OJ does leave a mark, several or none at all, I still don't know."

She also said in her opening monologue: "I'm so much more than a reference photo that my sisters showed their plastic surgeons."

Already this @KimKardashian is fire and whoever did the writing is so riskkkkky but in a good way #SNL — veronicavj (@veronicavj2) October 10, 2021

Kardashian also joked about her infamous sex tape.

"I know, I'm surprised to see me here too. When they asked I was like, 'you want me to host, why?' I haven't had a movie premiere in a really long time.

"I mean, actually I only had that one movie come out and no-one told me it was even premiering."

She then turned her attention to her family, including her mother's boyfriend Corey Gamble.

"No-one could ever call me a gold-digger. Honestly, I'm not even sure how you become one, so I asked my mum's boyfriend Corey."

Next, she took aim at Caitlyn Jenner.

"I would never tell anyone what they can or can't do. Remember I'm a Kim, not a Karen. Honestly, with all of the K names, it's impressive that my mum didn't pick Karen. I mean, somehow she just knew.

"I don't know how she saw that one coming and not Caitlyn."

She saved her final punchline for ex Kanye West. "I married the best rapper of all time," she said. "Not only that, he's the richest black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids.

"So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing: His personality."

Many took to Twitter to praise the celeb for her humour, saying she did a great job as a host.

One social media user wrote: "I said I wasn't gonna watch SNL because I hate people who are famous for no reason but OMG her monologue is excellent!!!! @KimKardashian."

Another said: "This #snl monologue of @KimKardashian is actually really good even though we know she didn't write these jokes. She's delivering."

Plenty more people were shocked to be enjoying watching her: "OK but why is Kim on fire. #SNL."

A fourth said: "This is actually so funny #SNL."

Others wrote: "Kim Kardashian leaving no survivors in her SNL intro #SNLPremiere #SNL."

"This monologue is wild #SNL."

Kim went scorched earth with her SNL monologue pic.twitter.com/ahFlhfGmZu — Consequence (@consequence) October 10, 2021

absolutely rolling at this reference photo comment 😆 #SNL pic.twitter.com/yJ9QbT3Opm — d (@storytellerd10) October 10, 2021

Some viewers even pointed out her striking costume choice, saying she had dressed like the Pink Panther.

Kim Kardashian West poked fun at herself, family members, O.J. Simpson, and Kanye West in opening #SNL monologue. pic.twitter.com/tWbwFDQ05z — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 10, 2021

However, not everyone loved her appearance, with some finding the OJ jokes fell flat.

"Tasteless OJ jokes horrible."

Saturday Night Live had teased her appearance in a preview clip released on their Facebook page.

When asked if she was nervous about doing sketch comedy, Kim replied with a tongue-in-cheek question: "Why, I don't have to write sketches do I?" To which she was told no.

"Memorise lines?" Again, the answer was no.

"Everyone else won't look as good as me will they?"

Yet again, the answers was no.

"This is so easy," she concluded.

Her ex Kanye West reportedly had helped Kardashian prepare for her SNL hosting duties, with a source telling Page Six: "Kim is nervous about hosting 'SNL,' it's a big challenge but she is determined to be a success".

"Kanye is quietly advising her on her performance, her opening monologue, even her costumes for the show."