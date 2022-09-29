New Zealand revolutionary drum 'n' bass DJ and producer Jay Monds, aka "Bulletproof", has died after a medical event. Photo / Jay Bulletproof

Friends, family and fans have shared their tributes to popular Kiwi DJ Jay Monds, known as "Bulletproof".

Monds, 46, died in Tauranga Hospital last night with his family by his side after suffering a brain bleed on Monday.

Fellow musician Aroha wrote on Instagram that she was "not ready to say goodbye", sharing a snap of herself and Monds fishing together.

"I'll miss so much about you mate, but I take comfort in the fact that you were so happy with your beautiful girl Sophie and son Zion close with you in Tauranga.

"You made such incredible music, were a true pioneer in the scene, did so much to help so many people in the music industry and you will never be forgotten. Catch some big fish up there big fella xx," she shared.

Monds' sister Casey wrote in a Facebook post last night: "I am utterly devastated to share the news that my big brother Jay passed away tonight.

"We miss him so incredibly much. Your messages of love, stories of mischief, mayhem, his laugh, his cheeky smile, the glint in his eye - these have been so comforting to us in these past few days. Thank you."

Others took to Twitter to share their tributes and memories of the DJ known as a pioneer of Aotearoa's drum and bass scene.

Terrible news .. rest in power Jay Bulletproof sad sad day for dnb 💔 — detboi (@iamdetboi) September 29, 2022

Damian Christie took to Twitter to pay tribute to his friend Jay Monds.

"I am heartbroken. Jay was a pioneer in the drum n bass community, a proud Dad and a loyal friend. He was also an amazing drone pilot, which is how we became so close over the last decade," he wrote.

My friend @jaybulletproof died last night, after suffering a brain haemorrhage on Monday. Im heartbroken. Jay was a pioneer in the drum n bass community, a proud Dad and a loyal friend. He was also an amazing drone pilot, which is how we became so close over the last decade. (1/) pic.twitter.com/goT7LKNHM8 — Damian Christie (@damianchristie) September 29, 2022

Pots, aka Jay aka @jaybulletproof, has sadly passed away. He will be sorely missed by so many. He had an energy to him, a light that burned bright. Last time we met, he came to see me for his podcast, we laughed for hours. Farewell Potty — Dave Roper 🎧 (@Roper_Dope) September 29, 2022

I am completely floored by the news that we have lost @jaybulletproof.



You were truly one of a kind, my brother. The way you prioritised others was an inspiration. You put so many on the map (you literally broke grime in New Zealand!).



You are forever in our hearts and minds x — Mike Burgess (@soundwithmike) September 29, 2022

Bulletproof's fan and fellow DJ Jimmy B Rollin told the Herald Monds' love and support of New Zealand music was "second to none".

"Jay was a pioneer of DnB [drum and bass] in this country.

"His passing has left a hole in the scene that can never be filled. His History of New Zealand Drum and Bass was an amazing gift."