Popular Kiwi DJ and producer Jay Monds - aka "Bulletproof" - has died after suffering a major brain bleed.

Monds, 46, died surrounded by his family in Tauranga Hospital overnight after suffering the brain bleed on Monday. His sister Casey confirmed his death in a Facebook post.

New Zealand revolutionary drum 'n' bass DJ and producer Jay Monds, aka "Bulletproof", has died after a medical event. Photo / Jay Bulletproof

"I am utterly devastated to share the news that my big brother Jay passed away tonight," she said in the post.

"We miss him so incredibly much.

"Your messages of love, stories of mischief, mayhem, his laugh, his cheeky smile, the glint in his eye - these have been so comforting to us in these past few days. Thank you."

Monds was a hailed pioneer of New Zealand's drum and bass scene.

"Jay helped dig the foundations in Auckland and Christchurch in the mid to late 90s and was part of the first generation of drum and bass producer exports from the country alongside Concord Dawn, Shapeshifter, The Upbeats and State Of Mind," the UKF website wrote just two weeks ago.

With Josh Lees, he collaborated as the duo Bulletproof in Christchurch in the 1990s.

Casey said her brother died as he lived his life by helping those in need as "an organ donor".

"Even through to his final breath, and beyond, he is helping others, like the absolute f***ng legend he is."

Casey said the family needed time to sort details of how to farewell Monds.

"We need a little more time to sort out all those details so please be patient, and we want to ensure everyone is able to say goodbye and help celebrate his life.

"We know so many of you have said you want to do something to help 'Junior' - that's so appreciated by Zion and our family.

"We will figure this out and let you know how you can show your love.

"I'm sorry. I'm so, so sorry. Thank you again for all the love that you have sent to Jay and us over the past days," she said.

Bulletproof's fan and fellow DJ Jimmy B Rollin told the Herald Monds' love and support of New Zealand music was "second to none".

"Jay was a pioneer of DnB [drum and bass] in this country.

"His passing has left a hole in the scene that can never be filled. His History of New Zealand Drum and Bass was an amazing gift."