Kiwi woman Rose Keely O’Grady named 2024 Rose of Tralee

The moment Keely O'Grady found out she won. Photo / @roseoftraleefestival

Christchurch woman Keely O’Grady has been crowned the 2024 International Rose of Tralee, defeating 31 other contestants in one of Ireland’s largest festivals.

On Tuesday evening local time in County Kerry, more than a million tuned in to watch the 64th Rose of Tralee International Festival – a contest for women from around the world of Irish descent – announce its winner after two days of competing.

Regarding her win, the 21-year-old University of Canterbury student said that she “can’t really put it into words”.

Speaking to the audience at the Kerry Sports Academy where the festival was held, she said: “What I’m most looking forward to is doing this for my country. As someone from New Zealand, we’ve only had two New Zealand Roses, the last time was in 1988, so it does really mean a lot to me.”

When asked what was going through her mind when she heard her name, O’Grady said: “It doesn’t feel real.”

“The fact that the judges saw something in me alongside all those other girls – it means a lot. It’s really incredible,” she added in a TikTok video shared by Irish broadcaster RTE One.

O’Grady, who was born in New Zealand and raised by her Irish father and Kiwi mother, inherits the crown from the 2023 winner New York Rose Roisin Wiley.

The speech and language therapy student spoke of her career aspirations on social media.

“I have recently completed a placement at a special needs school for children with autism. I hope to work in the healthcare or disability sector, helping children to communicate effectively,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

The last New Zealander who won the title was Mary Ann Murphy 36 years ago.

What is the Rose of Tralee?

The international Rose of Tralee competition sees 32 young women of Irish descent from around the world descend upon County Kerry, Ireland, in August in what is one of the country’s longest-running festivals. Over five days, there is the Rose of Tralee selection, family carnivals, fashion show and live concerts.

