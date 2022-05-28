Kiwi rich listers mix with Hollywood's best as they sail super yacht around the Med

Paula and Simon Herbert with their super yacht H at Cannes Film Festival.

A luxury superyacht and its Auckland rich-listers owners were pride of place docked at the Cannes Film Festival last week, and Spy can reveal the beautiful boat is for sale.

The ultra-modern H was one of the most envied boats on the Waitematā during the 36th America's Cup last year.

Since then, it has returned to the Mediterranean, where owners Simon and Paula Herbert entertain and mix business and pleasure in the famous ports of France, Spain and Italy, where the uber-rich live enviable lives most of us see only in movies.

The marina and property magnates, who are estimated to be worth more than $100 million, posed up in Cannes last weekend in front of H, before walking the red carpet at the Palais des Festivals for the European premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, mixing it up with the movie's stars Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly and Miles Teller.

Paula and Simon Herbert's superyacht H is for sale.

Red carpets, movies and premieres have been in vogue for the Herberts. Last year, they attended the Venice Film Festival with Hollywood stars Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya for the premiere of sci-fi movie Dune. Weeks later it was London, where they attended the Royal Albert Hall for the world premiere of Bond movie No Time to Die. The pair's box, which they shared with the chair of the UK Conservative Party Oliver Dowden and his Blythe, saw the couple looking down at no less than The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and theDuchess of Cornwall.

For Venice, Paula wore black, for London, red, and Cannes, this season's on-trend shade of vibrant green. All three ensembles were versions of a similar look - a two-piece silk outfit, with full skirt and split with a sleeveless top, showing a hint of midriff.

For their boat, it is all about white and minimalism.

When your surname begins with H and one of the world's leading luxury brands, Hermes, makes an art form out of their initial, of course you would mirror such as a signature on your boat and your NZ-based Eurocopter, which in the Herberts' case is, of course, white.

A bedroom on the super yacht H.

The Herberts didn't comment to Spy on the listing of H, but it is understood, once sold, they will upgrade.

The H is an Azimut Grande 32 Metri series, listed for €9,900,000 ($16.4m). Luxury yachting websites say there are currently two for sale in the world and 13 in the global superyacht fleet.

The vessel features the timeless interior stylings of Rome-based architecture and design firm Savagni Architetti as well as an exterior design developed by celebrated superyacht designer, the late Stefano Righini.

Room with a view on the Herbert's super yacht H.

H sleeps up to 10 guests across five staterooms. The owner's cabin features extraordinary views, courtesy of floor-to-ceiling windows on either side that create the sensation of being completely at one with the sea. It also has space for five crew members, across three cabins.

The carbon fibre boat features an ultra-modern contemporary style saloon, with futuristic seating that takes full advantage of her full-length windows. The modern styling continues into her dining area with large plush seats. H features a spacious Jacuzzi on the rear deck, surrounded by sun pads with luxury outdoor seating arrangements scattered throughout other decks.

Spy hears the same minimalist style can be said for their recently refurbished waterfront, Cremorne St home in Herne Bay, where a recent Weekend Herald story reported it had lifted the value of other homes in the street. The spacious main dwelling on the large property was designed by modernist architect, Brent Hulena. It features a large guest house, boat shed, helicopter pad and a pool overlooking the water. The Herberts purchased the property in 2018 for just under $30 million, at the time setting a new national house price record for the year.

The same style, we hear is also apparent in their refurbished ultra-modern waterfront estate at Paroa Bay in the Bay of Islands, which experts estimate is now valued at $18m.