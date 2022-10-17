New Zealand revolutionary drum 'n' bass DJ and producer Jay Monds, aka "Bulletproof", died after a medical event. Photo / Jay Bulletproof

Kiwi musicians are rallying to support the family of DJ Jay Monds, who died in September after suffering a brain bleed.

Monds, known as Jay Bulletproof, died in Tauranga at just 46 with his family by his side, leaving behind his son Zion, his partner Sophie and her two children.

Now several of his fellow artists are taking part in a fundraiser to help his family, with all the proceeds going to his whanau.

Auckland’s Sweat Shop Brew Kitchen will host artists including Concord Dawn, PDigsss + Sambora, State of Mind, The Upbeats, Tiki, Trei, Truth, 48 Sonic, Benny Boy, Chiccolreli + Tali, Copper, D Dog, Iva, MC Rolex, Rhyas, Silva MC and Teknik.

Event organiser and director of Northern Bass and Fuzen Entertainment Gareth Popham says Monds helped put New Zealand on the world stage for drum and bass music.

“The fundraiser will be a special night, very emotional but exactly what Jay would have wanted and a great way to raise some well needed funds for his family.”

There is also a GiveALittle page where people can donate to help Monds’ family.

Tickets are on sale now at ticketfairy.com.

Monds was a hailed pioneer of New Zealand’s drum and bass scene.

A fundraiser is being held to support the family of iconic Kiwi DJ Jay Bulletproof. Photo / Supplied

“Jay helped dig the foundations in Auckland and Christchurch in the mid to late 90s and was part of the first generation of drum and bass producer exports from the country alongside Concord Dawn, Shapeshifter, The Upbeats and State Of Mind,” the UKF website wrote just two weeks ago.

With Josh Lees, he collaborated as the duo Bulletproof in Christchurch in the 1990s.

His sister Casey said her brother died as he lived his life by helping those in need as “an organ donor”.

“Even through to his final breath, and beyond, he is helping others, like the absolute f***ng legend he is.”

Bulletproof’s fan and fellow DJ Jimmy B Rollin told the Herald Monds’ love and support of New Zealand music was “second to none”.

“Jay was a pioneer of DnB [drum and bass] in this country.

“His passing has left a hole in the scene that can never be filled. His History of New Zealand Drum and Bass was an amazing gift.”