Ethan Browne, Bree Peters, Rob Kipa-Williams and Kawakawa Fox-Reo star in the 2020 season of Aussie soap Home and Away. Photo / Supplied

Ethan Browne, Bree Peters, Rob Kipa-Williams and Kawakawa Fox-Reo star in the 2020 season of Aussie soap Home and Away. Photo / Supplied

Home and Away star Kawakawa Fox-Reo looks completely unrecognisable in a new photo.

The Wellington-born actor, who plays Nikau Parata, normally has brown hair and has barely changed his appearance during his two-year stint on the soap.

But the 24-year-old looked wildly different as he shared a snap from a trip to Los Angeles.

In the new picture, a topless Fox-Reo has bleached his hair blonde.

Fans were left wondering whether he’ll keep the new colour when he returns to the set.

Some even speculated that it might mean he has left Summer Bay.

“Damn, he’s a mystery leaving us guessing. Wondering if he’s gone onto better things, or just backpacking around the world for example,” wrote one.

“I don’t think they would re-dye his hair - most likely would write it in. Kawa obviously bleached it. He knew he didn’t need to keep it black for his job anymore,” another Instagram follower said.

“I don’t think blonde really suits him,” added another.

Kiwi Home and Away star Kawakawa Fox-Reo sports bleach blonde hair. Photo / @kawa_f_r

Fox-Reo attracted the wrong kind of attention on Instagram earlier this year, after posting a photo of himself at the gym, with the caption: “I love steroids.”

He later apologised and said it was a joke.

In January 2020, Fox-Reo spoke to the Herald ahead of the premiere of the 2020 season of the soap, which saw the debut of the close-knit Parata family.

“They can expect a familiar sense of humour unique to New Zealand, and to see a tight-knit family that faces their problems head-on.”

They could also look forward to seeing authentic Māori representation on the show, he said.

He said he and his character Nikau have one thing in common.

“We’re both family-orientated, he has a really tight relationship with his mum.”

But the similarities end there: “He’s a ladies’ man, I’m definitely not!”

- Additional reporting NZ Herald



