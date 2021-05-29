Kiwi actor Martin Henderson looks back at kiss with Britney Spears

Martin Henderson and his Virigin River co-star Alexandra Breckenridge. Photo / File

New Zealand actor Martin Henderson has taken a trip down memory lane when he spoke to Entertainment Tonight about staring in a Britney Spears music video.

In the 2003 Toxic music video Spears worked undercover as a spy, seducing multiple men, including Henderson.

She kisses him then gives him a toxic liquid which kills him. Henderson recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight about what it was like to star alongside Spears in one of her most iconic music videos.

Alexandra Breckenridge, Henderson's Virgin River co-star, said she didn't realise he was in the iconic Spears music video.

"It's my dirty little secret," Henderson said.

"It was a weird day," he said.

At the time Henderson was in an action movie called Torque and his director who also directed Spears' music videos said it would help him promote the video.

"But no one mentioned I actually had to make out with Britney," he said.

Breckenridge jokingly asked who is the better kisser, "me or Britney Spears?".

"It was so long ago. I just can't really recall details of that kiss," he said.

Henderson said the thing that struck him the most was the fact the Grammy award-winning singer was very down to earth, calling her the "sweetest" and "most genuine" person.

Martin Henderson is known for his role on Grey's Anatomy as Dr Nathan Riggs and his most recent role on Netflix's Virgin River. Photo / File

"She was making fun of herself and I thought 'that's a cool girl' to be that huge and be able to make fun of your own stuff," he said.