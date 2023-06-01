Pete Davidson, and Kim Kardashian chat with Usher at The Met Gala. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian had a stern warning for Pete Davidson when they first started dating.

Talking about their relationship while appearing on the new season of The Kardashians, the mother of four said she was aware of dating difficulties they may face when dating in the spotlight - particularly while on a reality show and had a warning for her then-beau.

Sitting down with Scott Disick and her sister Khloe Kardashian, she said: “In the dating conversation, once there’s a story about you, you start to believe the hype, that you’re together, and oh my god, and it’s hot and heavy and it’s everywhere. And everyone thinks that you guys are practically getting married in a week.”

She went on to explain how that hype was one of the biggest challenges she found when she started dating again after separating from Kanye West.

“It’s hard when you start dating someone, and you live your life on a reality show,” she said, adding: “So Pete and I had that conversation right away. You obviously know what you’re getting yourself into.”

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson ended their relationship last year after 9 months together. Photo / Instagram @kimkardashian

However, the couple’s relationship was a hit with fans and Instagram posts weren’t enough. Soon fans were begging the couple to take their relationship to the small screen.

“The fans were like, ‘Pete’s not on the show.’ And I was like, ‘We said that from the start. It’s not what he does,’” Kim said. “Then I opened up, then I had him on the show. I talked about every last thing.”

Davidson briefly appeared on the show but was not overly involved with Kim, saying: “I’m not gonna meet someone and be like, ‘Pause. Before we get to a place, will you be on my show?’ Like no,” she said during a confessional. “And he was still on, guys. He was on at what level he was comfortable with.”

Kim and Davidson confirmed their unlikely pairing in November 2021, causing a stir on social media with their steamy displays of affection before splitting in August 2022.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson caused a stir online during their brief romance. Photo / Instagram @kimkardashian

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star previously knew Davidson, but they reconnected when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October last year and sparks flew when the pair portrayed Princess Jasmine and Aladdin in a sketch during which they shared a kiss on the magic carpet.

Months later, in a cheeky moment on The Kardashians, Kim said she originally pursued the comic because of his rumoured “BDE” (big d*** energy).

“So, this is how it went down with Pete. I did SNL, and then when we kissed in scene, it was just a vibe,” she said during a confessional interview, per People. “And I was like, ‘Oh, s***. Maybe I just need to try something different!’”

“... A few days later, I called the producer at SNL and was like, ‘Hey, do you have Pete’s number?’ And they were like, ‘Yeah,’” she said.

“I texted him. I wasn’t even thinking like, ‘Oh my God, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking, ‘Heard about this BDE, need to get out there, I need to jumpstart my …’”

Kardashian added: “I was just basically DTF (down to f***).”

The Kardashians is available to stream on Disney +.