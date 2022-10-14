Kim Kardashian shocks with wild Pete Davidson claim

The reality star revealed a wild detail about her relationship with the SNL alum. Photo / Instagram

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson might have broken up but memories are ever lasting.

Appearing in the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians the reality star has made a wild claim about the more intimate side of her relationship with the SNL alum.

At the time of filming the Skims founder was still dating Davidson and made a surprising revelation about their sex life.

In the episode titled "We're Built For This", Kardashian is seen sitting down with mum Kris Jenner, sister Khloe Kardashian and grandmother MJ and begins to tell them about her relationship with the comedian.

"You know what's so crazy?" the billionaire asked Khloe, Kris and MJ.

"Pete and I were staying at the Beverly Hills Hotel last weekend and we were sitting in front of the fireplace just talking for hours and I was like, 'My grandma told me that you really live life when you have sex in front of the fireplace.'

"And so we had sex in front of the fireplace in honour of you."

The couple dated for nine months. Photo / Instagram

The star's grandmother quickly asked if she meant the couple were in the lobby of the hotel with the mother of four assuring her that wasn't the case. However she did admit it was "creepy" to think about her grandmother before sex.

Sources close to the couple confirmed their split in August with a source telling E! News, "They have a lot of love and respect for each other," one insider says, "but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."

The split was a shock to fans as Davidson had recently sat down with actor Kevin Hart and revealed marriage and children were "100 per cent" in his outlook.

"[I'm] definitely a family guy," he told Hart.

"My favourite thing ever, which I'm yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid. It's like my dream. It would be so fun to dress up a little dude."