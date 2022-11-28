Kim Kardashian wearing Balenciaga. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has released a statement on her social media in response to the controversy surrounding Balenciaga - a brand she’s been closely linked to for years. The fashion house is under fire for releasing imagery of a fashion shoot that placed children alongside BDSM-themed items.

The reality TV star took to Instagram to respond to the campaign. “I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been shocked and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened,” she said.

The fashion house's campaign features children in Balenciaga apparel, holding stuffed animals in bondage gear. Photo / Supplied

She continued “As a mother of four, I have been shaken by those disturbing images. The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and anything against it should have no place in our society - period.”

She subsequently made a second post on her social media that changed some of the wording, noting that “any attempts to normalise child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society - period”.

Kardashian was satisfied with Balenciaga’s response to the scandal, according to Daily Mail.

“I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this to never happen again.”

Her statement quickly followed the news that the fashion house filed a pair of $25 million (NZ$40 million) lawsuits against the producers who came up with the ad campaign’s concept - promoting Balenciaga’s spring collection by showing children holding teddy bears in BDSM gear.

What’s more, Balenciaga is suing ad production company North Six Inc, as well as renowned set designer Nicholas Des Jardins and his brand. This comes as a repercussion for including images in the ad campaign of legal documents that detail the US Supreme Court’s decision on child pornography laws.

Claiming that North Six and Des Jardins had intentionally included the judicial records in the ad without informing the brand’s executives, Balenciaga has described the move as “malevolent, or at the very least, extraordinarily reckless”.

Additionally, the high-end luxury brand has said it is now looking to “redress for extensive damages defendants caused in connection with an advertising campaign Balenciaga hired them to produce,” read a summons from the Manhattan Supreme Court.

The children’s toys in the Balenciaga ads are dressed in fishnet stockings, chokers, string vests and chains, resulting in many social media users calling the campaign “child porn” and “disturbing”.

Hidden within the campaign is the 2008 Supreme Court ruling United States v Williams which examined if laws against the promotion of child pornography were in violation of the first amendment. Photo / Twitter/Balenciaga

Perhaps the most appalling image of them all is a document from a previous advertisement, pictured in close proximity to a child and tucked under a Balenciaga purse, the 2008 Supreme Court ruling United States v Williams which examined if laws against the promotion of child pornography were in violation of the first amendment.

On Tuesday, Balenciaga took to Instagram to publicly apologise and announce that it would delete the ad from all of its social media profiles.

“We apologize for displaying unsettling documents in our campaign. We take this matter very seriously and are taking legal matters against the parties responsible for creating the set and including unapproved items for our spring 23 campaign photoshoot. We strongly condemn abuse of children in any form. We stand for children safety and well-being.”

For more parenting news and advice, listen to One Day You’ll Thank Me, the Herald’s parenting podcast



















