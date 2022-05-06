Kim Kardashian hosted Saturday Night Live in October last year. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has revealed Kanye West "walked out" in the middle of her all-important Saturday Night Live opening monologue last year.

The 41-year-old billionaire hosted the iconic show in New York for the first time in October, making fun of her famous family and her marriage breakdown with West during her opening monologue.

But it was one particular comment she made that saw her ex-husband, 44, seeing red.

On the most recent episode of The Kardashians, which dropped on Thursday, the mother-of-four was seen telling her sister Khloe Kardashian that West wasn't happy about her headline-grabbing moment.

"He walked out on SNL mid-monologue, so I haven't talked to him since," Kardashian began.

"He's upset over the fact that I said the reason I divorced him – used the word 'divorced' – he wished I'd said the word 'filed for divorce'.

"And he's upset that I also used the word 'rapper'. He said, 'I'm so much more than a rapper. I can't believe you said rapper.' "

During her monologue, Kardashian said: "I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he's the richest black man in America. A talented, legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So, when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing … His personality."

Their tension in the wake of the monologue was a far cry from their loving moment just hours before Kardashian took to the stage, which played out on last week's episode of the show.

In the episode, viewers witnessed West fly "coach" to New York to support his ex for her hosting gig, in which he also hand-delivered her the original copy of her infamous 2007 sex tape, which he collected from musician Ray J at Los Angeles airport beforehand.

Kardashian had been dogged by reports there was a second part of the sex tape, which Ray J was reportedly threatening to release, however West appeared to have thwarted that by retrieving the laptop with the original contents.

"He got all of the sex tape back," the Skims founder said to her mother, Kris Jenner.

"He got the computer it was on and the hard drive. He met with Ray J at the airport, and he got it all back for me."

Kanye pictured with Kim on their way to SNL in October, just after he gave his ex-wife the laptop with her sex tape. Photo / Getty Images

Despite the tender act, Kardashian was still left frustrated that West walked out during her skit.

She added to Khloe: "I've sat there through so many speeches that have not been the most comfortable for me. But that was my partner and I stood by him.

"I would never embarrass him and walk out and leave. He's so used to getting exactly what he wants. I've never seen anything like it. Good for him, but hey, it's not going to happen here."

Things only soured from there, after West began his highly-publicised social media tirades against his ex-wife and her new boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson, earlier this year.

His online behaviour saw him banned from performing at the Grammys and later pull out of the Coachella music festival last month.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the Met Gala. Photo / Getty Images

Kardashian filed for divorce from West after seven years of marriage in February 2021.

The pair were declared "legally single" earlier this year.

Kardashian forged a romance with Davidson, 28, after appearing on SNL.

The pair walked the red carpet at the Met Gala this week, where Kardashian made headlines for wearing the original 1962 dress Marilyn Monroe wore when she serenaded John F Kennedy for his 45th birthday.