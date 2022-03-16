Kim Kardashian has revealed boyfriend Pete Davidson has several tattoos dedicated to her. Photo / Getty Images

Pete Davidson now has a permanent reminder of his love for girlfriend Kim Kardashian.

The reality TV star, 41, revealed that Davidson has her name "branded" on his chest.

Eagle-eyed fans first spotted what they thought was a new tattoo in since-deleted screenshots from the Saturday Night Live star's heated text exchange with Kanye West over the weekend, reports Page Six.

And after seeing the photos, some fans thought Kardashian herself may have inked Davidson with her name as it "looks like" her handwriting.

But now the reality TV star has explained that the tattoo everyone saw is "actually a branding" and that "he wanted to do something that was really different."

"I think he was like, 'I want something that's there that I can't, you know, get rid of,' " Kardashian said during an appearance on Ellen.

"Cause he's in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats. So he's like, 'I don't wanna be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just wanted it, like, there as a scar on me.'"

The comedian has Kim's name branded on his chest. Photo / Pete Davidson

She added that as well as the branding, Davidson also has tattoos dedicated to her.

"For the first tattoo he got, I was like, 'Oh, so cute! Thank you! Oh my god! But like, that's what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what's going on in their life."

She added that the tattoos are "cutesy things," including one that says "My girl is a lawyer". "That one's really cute."

The selfie showing Kim's name first surfaced when the comedian's King of Staten Island collaborator Dave Sirus shared screenshots from Davidson's text conversation with Kanye West.

"Yo it's Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It's 8am and it don't gotta be like this," he wrote.

"Kim is literally the best mother I've ever met. What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f***ing lucky that she's your kids' mom," he continued. "I've decided I'm not gonna let you treat us this way anymore."

The rapper then asked, "Oh you using profanity now. Where are you right now?"

Davidson responded with the shirtless selfie and the message, "In bed with your wife."

The couple first sparked romance rumours in October last year when she hosted Saturday NIght Live.

Kardashian was declared legally single earlier this month after first filing for divorce from West in February 2021.