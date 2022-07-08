Kim Kardashian has revealed the painful truth behind her Met Gala weight loss. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has revealed a painful consequence of her controversial Met Gala crash diet.

The reality star, who wore an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress to the event, told Vogue Magazine at the time she lost more than 7kg in three weeks to fit into the dress.

Appearing on the cover of Allure Magazine this month, the star said to achieve the significant weight loss she had to incorporate meat into her diet despite usually eating a plant-based diet. The change in diet resulted in her skin condition, psoriasis, flaring up, causing psoriatic arthritis.

The flare-up made her joints stiff and swollen, she said.

"Psoriasis broke out over my body and I got psoriatic arthritis so I couldn't really move my hands.

"It was really painful, and I had to go to a rheumatologist who put me on a steroid. I was freaking out. I cut out the meat again, and it's calmed down."

The Skims owner admitted her preparations for the Met Gala were a "rollercoaster of emotions" because after finding the famous gown - which was worn by Monroe in 1962 when she sang Happy Birthday to then-President John F Kennedy - she wasn't sure she'd be able to wear it because of its small size, while everyone around her was concerned about it getting damaged.

She told Allure magazine: "It was a roller coaster of emotions.

"To even find the dress was a feat, and then to get them to allow me to wear the dress was another feat. You have [to wear] gloves and there are guards and you had to put down special paper. I think [the dresser] was shaking because if anything rips, if anything goes wrong, you know? This is Marilyn's dress. And it absolutely did not fit.

"Two weeks before [the Met Gala], I was 10 pounds (4.5kg) down and I was so proud of myself. Then I got down 15 [pounds] (6.8kg) and it fit. I couldn't believe it."

The 41-year-old beauty - who has four children with ex-husband Kanye West - faced criticism over her extreme weight loss but she thinks the backlash was unfair.

"If I was starving and doing it really unhealthy, I would say that, of course, that's not a good message. But I had a nutritionist, I had a trainer. I have never drunk more water in my life," she said.

"I don't see the criticism for other people when they lost weight for roles — they are [considered] geniuses for their craft.

"There are so many things out there that are so not accurate and not true."