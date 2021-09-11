Kim Kardashian in legal battle with neighbours over her elaborate home renovation plans

Kim Kardashian West has angered neighbours near her LA home with renovation plans that the complainants claim are "extremely dangerous". Photo/ Getty Images

Sometimes the difference between a celebrity's problems and those of us mortals seem like they are from completely different worlds. This is one of those times.

Kim Kardashian West has clashed with her neighbours over her plans to build an underground bunker in her back garden.

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was reportedly planning to construct the shelter at her Hidden Hills home in Los Angeles, California, but several people who live nearby have complained about the proposal because they believe it could be "extremely dangerous" if builders hit one of the "high-pressure gas lines" that run close to the brunette beauty's property.

According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, a neighbour has asked a judge to halt the building plans for the time being because of the potential risks to their safety, citing one of the Hidden Hills community bylaws in their defence.

Not only is the 40-year-old reality TV star planning to build the underground bunker, but she's also hoping to create a wellness centre, underground parking and a detached guardhouse to the property - much to her neighbours' dismay.

Several people have fired off legal letters to the courts, complaining that the building plans "can and will cause irreparable harm at a minimum to the destruction of two hills of Hidden Hills" and "moving forward these two development projects may cause loss of a life".

It hasn't been the best week for Kim as she recently spent hours in accident and emergency with her 5-year-old son Saint.

Kim Kardashian posted photos of her 5-year-old son Saint in a wheelchair after he broke his arm. Photo / Instagram Stories

Taking to her Instagram account at the time, Kim wrote alongside a photograph of Saint in a wheelchair: "Who do you think cried more today? My baby boy broke his arm in a few places today. I'm not ok."

Kim - who also has 8-year-old North, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2, with estranged husband Kanye West - then shared another photo to her Instagram stories, showing Saint's arm in a cast with the caption: "Poor baby."

It is currently unclear how Saint hurt his arm.

Hopefully Saint has a speedy recovery, but only time will tell if Kardashian-West will get her underground bunker, wellness centre and car park. Only time will tell.