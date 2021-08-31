Chris Brown's furious rant at Kanye West after being cut from Donda album

Chris Brown is reportedly fuming at Kanye West after being cut from his album. Photo / Getty Images

Kanye's long-awaited new album finally dropped this week after a 13-month delay - but that's not the reason it's left some of his fellow artists feeling bitter.

Singers Chris Brown and Soulja Boy have expressed anger at the 44-year-old rapper after they were seemingly removed from the final cut of the album, reports The Sun.

Not long after the album dropped, Brown shared a cryptic Instagram story, posting a black screen with the white text, "Kanye a h**."

He followed it up by writing, "Nah he tweakin."

The rapper avoided going into detail, leaving fans to speculate, but reports claim he is "a little heated about the verse being removed" from one of Kanye's songs.

The Shade Room reported that one of Brown's close friends made the allegation.

"A source close to the situation tells The Shade Room he was a little heated about his verse being removed from one of the songs on the new album."

Brown's vocals were allegedly meant to appear on track 18 of the album, New Again.

Brown is credited on Genius as singing with West for the chorus, which repeats the words,

"Thank You, thank You, thank You for Your mercy, make me new, make me new again, make me new again, make me new again, make me new again, I repent for everything that I'ma do again, make me new again, make me new again, make me new again, last night don't count, this morning don't count."

West has since spoken out and claimed the album was released without his permission.

He posted on his social media claiming that Universal Music published the album "without my approval. And they blocked Jail 2 from being on the album".

And rapper Soulja Boy also took a swipe at West, ending their friendship after claiming he was cut from a song.

"Idk how to feel, Kanye sent me that song 'remote control' and I don't hear my verse on it. Hmm f*** that n****," he wrote on Twitter.

"This n**** Kanye smh. Tell homie don't hit my phone anymore."