Kim Kardashian files new legal documents following Kanye's public outbursts. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian has filed new court documents in her and Kanye West's ongoing divorce case.

The business mogul first filed for divorce from the rapper in early 2021 and has since been subject to many of West's very public outbursts, even citing some in court documents obtained by E! News.

"Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress."

The reality TV star continued on to say, "While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realisation that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realisation that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not.

"I ask that the court restore me to the status of a single person so that I can begin the healing process and so that our family can begin the healing process and move forward in this new chapter in our lives."

She also noted in the newly filed documents that she had asked her former husband to keep this private matter out of the public eye "but he has not done so".

In further documents obtained by People, the star states that West's efforts to impede her divorce request "should be rejected", and any further delays with the ex-couple's divorce "will only create further tension and anxiety".

A source close to the Skims founder spoke to E! saying she "just wants to move on in the most respectful way possible to keep the family's privacy".

The latest filing comes after West's continuous attacks against Kardashian's new partner, comedian Pete Davidson on Instagram, which he has later gone on to delete.

He also shared text messages from his former wife and her requests for him to keep their conversations private.

According to a Fox News report, legal experts say the social posts could be used in divorce proceedings.

"Social media posts are fair game when it comes to divorce proceedings," Katherine Miller, founder of New York City-based Miller Law Group, who is not involved in the case, explained.