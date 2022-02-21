Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West. Photo / Getty Images

According to legal experts, Kanye West's social media posts are "fair game" and could "become evidence" against the rapper during divorce proceedings with Kim Kardashian.

The reality TV star filed for divorce from West after seven years of marriage and having four children together.

In recent weeks West has launched various attacks on Kardashian's boyfriend, comedian Pete Davidson on Instagram, which he has later gone on to delete.

He also shared text messages from his ex and her requests for him to keep their conversations private.

According to a Fox News report, legal experts say the social posts could be used in divorce proceedings.

"Social media posts are fair game when it comes to divorce proceedings," Katherine Miller, founder of New York City-based Miller Law Group, who is not involved in the case, explained.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Photo / Getty Images

"Kanye West's rants about his divorce could hurt his arguments on any custody and other parenting issues since he is clearly willing to put his own needs to express his feelings over their best interests," Miller added.

Divorce proceedings usually contain decisions on custody, although Kardashian and West have agreed on joint custody of their four children at the moment.

However, if there were to be a custody battle, social media posts that don't foster a "healthy parent-child relationship" could affect a judge's decision, according to California divorce lawyer Mark Ressa.

"Social media posts that show a failure of one parent to foster a healthy parent-child relationship with the other parent can absolutely affect the court's ultimate determination of custody and visitation; i.e., whether custody is awarded primarily to one or to both parents equally and whether there will be restrictions on visitation, such as supervised visitation," Ressa, who is also not involved in Kardashian and West's case, told Fox News Digital.

"Certainly calling into question on social media a parent's new significant other, especially when children are old enough to access and read social media, does not help foster a healthy parent-child relationship," he added.

West has addressed criticism from fans over sharing private messages from his ex and maintained that he has owned up to the mistake.

"Thank everybody for supporting me," West recently wrote. "I know sharing screenshots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I'm still learning in real time. I don't have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener."

In a separate post, West, also known as "Ye," shared a screenshot of a comment that read: "That's what a real man does; fight for your family Ye."

"THANK YOU GUYS FOR YOUR SUPPORT OF MY FAMILY," West wrote for his 12.6 million followers. "MY FAMILY MEANS MORE TO ME THAN ANY OTHER ACCOMPLISHMENT IN LIFE."