Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian made their first official appearance as a couple over the weekend. Photo / Getty Images

Kim Kardashian was flashing some serious sparkle during her red carpet debut with Pete Davidson.

The 41-year-old billionaire and the Saturday Night Live! star, who have been dating since October, marked their first official appearance in front of photographers at the White House Correspondents Dinner at the Washington Hilton on Saturday.

Kardashian was also seen flashing a massive diamond ring on her pinky finger.

While it's not unusual for celebrities to be dripping in jewels on a red carpet, it's certainly a peculiar spot for an engagement-style ring.

Kardashian wore a dazzling silver halter-neck gown for the occasion, while Davidson looked dapper in a classic tuxedo with sneakers.

Hollywood's hottest new couple led a host of star-studded guests at the lavish event, with Drew Barrymore, Martha Stewart, Chris Tucker and Academy Award-winning actor Michael Keaton also in attendance.

It comes after the duo were spotted getting cosy at an awards night in Washington DC last week.

Kardashian and Davidson attended the 23rd annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humour at the Kennedy Centre on Monday, marking just their second public appearance as an item.

After keeping their romance relatively under wraps, the pair have been stepping up their appearances of late.

Last month, Kardashian posted two photos from the couple's dinner date following the Los Angeles premiere of The Kardashians.

The loved-up photos were taken after they attended the premiere of the Kardashian family's new Hulu reality series, though they didn't pose on the red carpet together at the time.

The reality star filed for divorce in February last year, citing "irreconcilable differences".