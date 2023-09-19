Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have reached a divorce settlement after two years. Photo / AP

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have finally agreed to a divorce settlement after two years of proceedings and what could have been an ugly court battle over the custody of their four children.

According to Forbes, a court filing this week reveals the once happily married pair have finally agreed on the terms of their divorce, including that West will pay US$200,000 (NZ$337,000) per month in child support, while the pair will retain joint custody of North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4.

While the couple have agreed to share costs when it comes to their children’s private school educations and security expenses, Kardashian won’t be making any payments to West.

When it comes to their property portfolios, Sky News claims that the pair had a pre-nup and kept their homes separate. However, Forbes reports they jointly own several homes, artwork, vehicles and jewellery amounting to US$70 million (NZ$117 million) in shared assets. According to Forbes, the status of these is currently unclear.

Kim and Kanye with their children a year before their divorce. Photo / Instagram

According to The Sun, when their divorce was first announced, it was understood Kardashian hoped to hold on to the family home, a heavily renovated LA mansion worth US$60 million ($NZ110 million).

And while West was the wealthier of the two when the pair began their split, it appears much has changed since then.

According to Forbes, back in 2021 West boasted a net worth of US$1.3 billion (NZ$2.19 billion) while Kardashian sat at US$780 million (NZ$1.3 billion).

Two years on, their individual values are dramatically different: worse for West and better for his ex-wife who was officially declared a billionaire by Forbes in April 2021. Her current net worth according to the financial news outlet is US$1.8 billion (NZ$3.3 billion).

Kim Kardashian features on the cover of Time's 100 most influential companies for her shapewear brand Skims. Photo / Time

Meanwhile, West has somewhat decimated his fortune by way of several public controversies in recent months. Last month the rapper lost his billionaire status when Adidas officially cut ties with the Heartless singer.

As Kardashian has grown her empire from reality TV star to business mogul, West has seen endorsements binned and brought backlash upon himself after making antisemitic statements and spouting conspiracy theories.















