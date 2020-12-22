Kim Kardashian and Kanye West mocked for bizarre Christmas decorations

Kim Kardashian has been mocked by fans for the "ugly" and monotone Christmas decorations she put up in her "morgue-like" Los Angeles mansion. Photo / Supplied

Kim Kardashian has been mocked by fans for the "ugly" Christmas decorations she's put up in her "morgue-like" Los Angeles mansion.

In a video shared on social media, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star showed off her all-beige home, with monotone decor to match.

The living room – which includes all white or beige furniture – also had all white modern holiday trees and beige christmas stockings for her four children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Elf in a shelf ... in jars, and Christmas stockings that look like casts for broken legs. Photo / Supplied

The TV star also posted a video of the piano player, Philip Cornish – who she's hired to play holiday and Disney songs to wake up her children each morning.

"Imagine having kim k money and a house that ugly. what's the point," commented one of her followers.

Not a colour in sight. Photo / Supplied

"Your house looks so cold n not lived in. Where's a plant or pictures? That big house n it looks like a morgue, no life," wrote another.

Another person pointed out the extravagance of having a live pianist to wake up to everyday: "Kim Kardashian has a pianist playing Christmas music in her house to wake them up. I don't want my life anymore."

Kim Kardashian's all-white tree. Photo / Supplied

The Kardashian/Jenner household's legendary Christmas Eve party has been cancelled this year, due to COVID-19.

Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter to announce that her family's annual bash won't be going ahead as usual because there has been a spike in cases in California

According to the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star - who battled coronavirus herself - it will be the first time in around four decades the celebration hasn't gone ahead.

She wrote: "The Covid cases are getting out of control in CA. So we decided that we're not doing a Christmas Eve party this year.

"It's the first time we will not be having a Christmas Eve party since 1978 I believe.

"Health and safety first though! Taking this pandemic seriously is a must."