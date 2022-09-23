Khloe Kardashian opens up about baby no.2 in tearful Kardashians trailer. Video / Hulu

Season two of Hulu's The Kardashians has aired its first episode and in it Khloe Kardashian's secret plea to producers was revealed.

Appearing on the show in an emotional segment where she revealed her baby news, the reality star begged TV producers to keep the news a secret for the sake of her "mental health".

The Good American co-founder welcomed her second child with ex Tristan Thompson via surrogate earlier this year and she was filmed sharing the news with her sister Kim as well as the producers.

The star's big reveal came after Thompson was outed for having another baby with another woman.

In an emotional scene, the mother of two was seen welling up with tears as she explained her dilemma to producers, saying: "When you guys learned that Tristan was having a baby with somebody else... there was just something that I wasn't ready to talk about."

"Tristan and I are - I don't even know if I want to say 'Tristan and I'. I am having another baby and obviously it's just really private and I don't want it to get out right now because I want to protect my mental wellbeing and the surrogate's, as well."

"But, um, yeah, it's just been a lot to go through all at the same time."

Khloe Kardashian sat down with producers in an emotional segment of the show. Photo / Hulu

Khloe added that having another baby is supposed to be an "amazing" time of her life but she's had a "different experience" this time and accepts the "clock's ticking" and she will have to reveal all eventually.

The reality star was also seen breaking the news to her sister Kim over the phone, starting off by saying: "I have a problem."

She goes on to explain that a "couple days ago" they had undergone an "embryo transfer".

The Skims founder looks shocked and clamps her hand over her mouth as she digests the huge news.

The episode also focuses on the baby's birth in August, revealing the little boy arrived via surrogate on July 28 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles and showed Khloe holding her son for the first time.

Khloe and Thompson's on/off relationship crumbled once again last year after it was revealed he had been unfaithful and she decided she wanted Kim in the delivery room for the baby's birth instead of him - while Thompson was later allowed in to meet the newborn.

Khloe went on to add she hoped the birth would "close that chapter and be done with this trauma". She added: " I am so grateful. It's such a beautiful gift that we're able to have. Ever since December [when Tristan's cheating was revealed] there's been this dark cloud looming over me.

"Every single day, I've been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy."

Khloe and Thompson are also parents to a daughter, True, who was born in 2018.